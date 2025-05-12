WWE planning HUGE tag team return after four months

WWE is planning the return of a popular tag team in the future. This team has been missing in action in recent months.

OTM was a prominent tag team in NXT's tag team division. However, their rise to the top came to a screeching halt when Lucien Price suffered an injury in January 2025, which put him out of action for the past couple of months. In his absence, his tag team partner, Bronco Nima, has competed in some untelevised matches. Price has since recovered from his injury, and the duo even teamed up off TV.

Last week on NXT, WWE aired a video promoting the return of OTM. It looks like Bronco and Price are ready to make their televised return for the first time since January 2025. Bronco Nimo even took to social media to send a message ahead of OTM's return.

"'Bout that time to come and snatch what shoulda been ours in the first place📌 #OTM #Blessed’UpHustle."

Check out his tweet below:

Ricochet confirmed he never wants to return to WWE

Ricochet got his WWE start in NXT, where he was pushed as a major star. He even won the NXT North American Championship. His antics earned him a main roster call-up pretty quickly. Once he got to the main roster, he was pushed immediately and even won the Intercontinental Championship.

However, this was as good as it got for The Highlight of the Night. He spent the last year of his WWE run in meaningless storylines that did him no favors until he eventually left the company.

A fan tried to take a shot at Ricochet on social media, but the AEW star responded to the fan, telling him that other fans always ask him to return to WWE, but his reply was that he will never go back to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when I'm 'coming back,' I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots, haha."

Check out his tweet here.

It will be interesting to see if OTM will be able to get back into the tag title picture when they return.

