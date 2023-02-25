WWE planning an injury angle on SmackDown for 28-year-old superstar brought back by Triple H - Reports

The road to WrestleMania 39 continues tonight on WWE SmackDown. It is the first episode of the blue brand following an eventful Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night.

Sami Zayn battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but came up short. Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Austin Theory retained the United States Championship after Logan Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber match and attacked Seth Rollins.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion has a stacked show planned for tonight at the Ford Center in Indiana. RAW stars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are set to invade SmackDown tonight. Sami Zayn will be on tonight's edition of the blue brand, and a Bloodline locker room will be set up as usual.

Additionally, Tegan Nox will reportedly be working an injury angle tonight on SmackDown. Nox's career has been plagued with injuries so far. The 28-year-old star returned to the company in December 2022, and she last competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

Fightful noted that their source didn't receive any creative notes until Thursday evening, which was later than normal.

WWE SmackDown star Tegan Nox sends a message to NXT Women's Champion

Roxanne Perez shocked the wrestling world by defeating Mandy Rose and capturing the NXT Women's Championship last December.

The 21-year-old put an end to Rose's lengthy title reign, and Mandy was released from the company shortly after dropping the belt. Tegan Nox has taken notice of the NXT Women's Champion and wants to square off against her one day.

Nox recently took to Twitter to announce that she would like to face Roxanne in a match sometime down the line.

"I’d like to fight @roxanne_wwe one day, please," tweeted Tegan Nox.

Triple H has brought several superstars back to the company during his time as Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see if Nox's injury storyline leads to The Game featuring Tegan more on the blue brand moving forward.

