WWE planning to upgrade creative team ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 with less than one month to go. While it's clear how Superstars from all three brands are fighting to secure their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the company also has true workhorses in its writers, producers, and other backstage personnel. WWE is now upgrading its behind-the-scenes army during the busiest time of the year.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have massive teams that keep the largest wrestling company in the world running at full throttle. Writers on World Wrestling Entertainment's creative writing team perform several tasks, including storyline ideas, while WWE Producers, also known as road agents, keep the shows running and make the matches happen.

Officials have announced that they are now hiring for new roles on The Road to WrestleMania Vegas: Writers and Producers. According to LinkedIn, the full-time gigs are based at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, but weekly travel to RAW and SmackDown is required, as well as rotating travel for PLEs. Employees are also required to attend and contribute to CWT meetings held weekly in Stamford. A few of the seven key responsibilities are listed below:

"1. Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of Talent; 2. Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming; 4. Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow," reads the LinkedIn job listings.

WWE asks that its writers and producers have five-plus years of writing for TV or film and previous experience with on-screen talent or writers/producers. A BA/BS in film/TV or similar fields of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree are preferred. Experience with producing and directing is a plus, professional TV/film staff experience is preferred, and live TV production experience is also a plus. An understanding of the company's audience is preferred as well.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 41st annual WrestleMania event in just 30 days. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WrestleMania Vegas will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium near Sin City. Peacock will air the big event for fans in the United States, while international viewers can catch the PLE through Netflix.

