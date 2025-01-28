WWE has shared an insane stat involving a top star on its official X/Twitter handle. The promotion pointed out that Sami Zayn has lost ten matches to Drew McIntyre.

Zayn and McIntyre have wrestled each other a bunch of times in the past. Unfortunately for Zayn, he has yet to win a match against The Scottish Warrior.

In a recent post on its X/Twitter handle, WWE posted an embarrassing stat involving 40-year-old Zayn. The stat pointed out how Sami Zayn has lost all ten matches that he wrestled against McIntyre.

"ZAYN - 0 MCINTYRE - 10 Will it all finally change for @SamiZayn up next on #RawOnNetflix?!"

However, things did not end up in Zayn's favor.

The embarrassing streak continued for Zayn tonight on RAW. On tonight's episode of the red brand, he took on McIntyre in another singles match. In the end, McIntyre rolled Sami up and used the ropes to win the match.

Zayn has now lost all eleven of his battles against The Scottish Warrior. Only time will tell when Triple H will give Zayn another chance to pick up his first win over McIntyre. After the match, chaos ensued and Zayn ended up accidentally attacking Cody Rhodes, who had come out to help him.

