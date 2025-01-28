  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn
  • WWE posts about 40-year-old star's embarrassing 0-10 losing streak during RAW

WWE posts about 40-year-old star's embarrassing 0-10 losing streak during RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 28, 2025 03:52 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's YouTube)

WWE has shared an insane stat involving a top star on its official X/Twitter handle. The promotion pointed out that Sami Zayn has lost ten matches to Drew McIntyre.

Zayn and McIntyre have wrestled each other a bunch of times in the past. Unfortunately for Zayn, he has yet to win a match against The Scottish Warrior.

In a recent post on its X/Twitter handle, WWE posted an embarrassing stat involving 40-year-old Zayn. The stat pointed out how Sami Zayn has lost all ten matches that he wrestled against McIntyre.

"ZAYN - 0 MCINTYRE - 10 Will it all finally change for @SamiZayn up next on #RawOnNetflix?!"
also-read-trending Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out the post below:

However, things did not end up in Zayn's favor.

The embarrassing streak continued for Zayn tonight on RAW. On tonight's episode of the red brand, he took on McIntyre in another singles match. In the end, McIntyre rolled Sami up and used the ropes to win the match.

Zayn has now lost all eleven of his battles against The Scottish Warrior. Only time will tell when Triple H will give Zayn another chance to pick up his first win over McIntyre. After the match, chaos ensued and Zayn ended up accidentally attacking Cody Rhodes, who had come out to help him.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी