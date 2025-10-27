  • home icon
  WWE posts another cryptic video hinting at major return

WWE posts another cryptic video hinting at major return

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:07 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE posted another cryptic video teasing a major return. The identity of the person in the video is not yet known.

WWE is no stranger to posting vignettes on TV or on social media to tease when a superstar is returning or when a new star is about to debut. Recently, the sports entertainment juggernaut has been teasing a major return on social media. The company first posted a cryptic video of a man walking on Sunday morning, with only his shoes being visible. The company then posted another teaser on Sunday evening, which was almost the same as the first.

Now, the Stamford-based promotion has released another teaser video of a person walking. However, this teaser features a rug. In all the teaser videos, the man appears to be wearing different sets of shoes. This has sparked speculation of Gunther's return since many fans believe the man in the teaser to be The Ring General.

Teddy Long called Gunther the most believable star on the WWE roster

Gunther has managed to dominate the WWE roster ever since his arrival in the company. Whether it's NXT or the main roster, the Ring General has already built a legacy that is undeniable. He has spent 80 percent of his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a champion. After losing the World Title to CM Punk at SummerSlam, the Ring General has been absent from TV due to injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long called Gunther's work in the ring believable.

"Maybe that's why, but the thing about Gunther, and always, and I learned this from this, Gunther is believable. Okay. That's all. When you see him come out of that curtain or wherever, you know that he is going down to fight," Teddy Long said.

Only time will tell if the mystery man in this teaser is Gunther.

