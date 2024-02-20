WWE posts possible spoiler title change an hour before RAW

WWE may have just posted a spoiler title change that might take place on RAW tonight.

Ever since Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship over a year ago, his dominance has known no bounds. He has destroyed many men on his quest to become the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. He has been unstoppable in the ring.

Gunther has defeated some of the biggest stars in the company and has proven himself to be a worthy champion. From Sheamus to The Miz, superstars have lined up to face The Ring General only to be put away in the end. However, the Champion is now set for his toughest challenge yet - Jey Uso.

Jey has been on a steady rise ever since he feuded with his own Bloodline members. Jey even managed to pin Roman Reigns and also came close to dethroning the Tribal Chief.

Now, Jey is looking to win singles gold, and he has his eyes set on Gunther. The match between both men has been made official for tonight's RAW. However, before the show, WWE on Fox may have just given away the spoiler finish to the title match by posting a picture of Jey Uso with the Intercontinental Championship.

We will have to wait and see if Jey Uso will be able to pull off the upset of the year by dethroning The Ring General tonight on WWE RAW.

