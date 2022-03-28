WWE posts surprising video of Kevin Owens mocking 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

WWE recently posted a video of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's entrance theme with a huge change.

The legendary superstar is set to return at WrestleMania 38, where he will appear as a guest on the KO Show. Owens has left no stone unturned in gaining maximum attention for his segment with Hall of Famer, and he even impersonated Austin's entrance to the ring.

WWE used footage from the segment to edit Owens into Steve Austin's entrance theme in a cheeky Twitter post:

The aforementioned episode of RAW kickstarted with the infamous noise of shattering glass, and the entire arena erupted with a pop to welcome Austin. Seconds later, everyone realized that it was Kevin Owens who walked out to his best Steve Austin impersonation.

He did everything from wearing the Austin 3:16 shirt to making himself appear bald. Owens' desperate attempts to recreate the 'What?' chants ended with him getting booed every time he paused during his promo. The shattering glass once again got everyone excited for Austin's return, but they soon realized that Kevin Owens fooled the audience twice on the same night.

In the end, he attempted to catch beer cans but failed. He decided to deliver a Stunner on the guy throwing his beers and continued to mock his WrestleMania guest.

Sami Zayn breaks character to support real-life friend Kevin Owens ahead of huge WWE segment

During a recent interview, SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn broke character to acknowledge how they tend to forget that they are living the dream as WWE Superstars. He is excited to see Kevin Owens share a WrestleMania moment with Steve Austin, someone both of them grew up watching.

The former Intercontinental champion wants his friend to have a great time while working on a segment with the Texas Rattlesnake. He knows that it would be surreal for Owens.

Zayn himself has a match at WrestleMania 38 where he will face Johnny Knoxville. Earlier today, he had a message for Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped the comedian at The Oscars 2022.

Edited by Arjun