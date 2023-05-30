WWE posts a video of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio after Buddy Matthews' deleted comment on Twitter

WWE seems to have noticed Buddy Matthews' latest comment on Rhea Ripley's recent tweet. Taking to Twitter, the company's official handle posted a video of Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

At last night's AEW Double or Nothing, Max Caster referenced Matthews' real-life girlfriend, Ripley, during his entrance with the rest of The Acclaimed. Taking to Twitter, Ripley claimed that she and Dominik are over in both WWE and in AEW.

This prompted a response from Matthews, who in a now-deleted tweet claimed that The Acclaimed made The Judgment Day members more famous using their TV time.

Check out WWE's tweet and video of Ripley & Dominik:

Bianca Belair named Rhea Ripley as one of her dream opponents

Bianca Belair recently dropped the RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions. Her historic reign came to an end at the hands of Asuka.

In an interview with radio show Talk 100.3, The EST spoke about her dream opponents. She admitted to wanting to face The Eradicator, saying:

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing,"

Belair and Ripley have crossed paths previously on NXT but are yet to square off on the main roster. After WrestleMania 39, there was a brief confrontation between the two women on Monday Night RAW; however, the match is yet to take place.

Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion but is working on the red brand.

