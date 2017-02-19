WWE News: WWE posts video showing how the new Elimination Chamber was constructed

WWE showed us how the brand new Elimination Chamber was built.

19 Feb 2017

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship inside the brand new Elimination Chamber

What’s the story?

WWE has posted a video showing how the brand new Elimination Chamber was constructed. The video can be seen here.

In case you didn’t know...

Last Sunday saw the first Elimination Chamber match inside this brand new version of the chamber. The match had John Cena defend his WWE World Championship against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Bray Wyatt would ultimately walk out of the match as the champion, after last pinning AJ Styles.

This was the 20th Elimination Chamber match, with the first edition of it happening at the 2002 Survivor Series.

Triple H is credited with the idea for the match, with the then on-screen Raw GM Eric Bischoff having officially introduced it. Shawn Michaels had won the first Elimination Chamber match, having beaten WWE Champion Triple H, Chris Jericho, Kane, Booker T and Rob Van Dam in the process.

The heart of the matter

The Elimination Chamber match is one of WWE's most unique matches.

The latest incarnation of the chamber was built by Atomic Designs and features almost two miles of chains, the chamber weighs in at almost ten tonnes and took between 4 and 5 thousand man hours to build.

The new chamber looked slicker than the previous design and gave fans a better view of the action. The new ringside area of the chamber looked like it offered more safety for the men in the match, more so than its previous counterpart.

What’s next?

Having not seen an Elimination Chamber match in 2016, it was good to see the match return. With the great reception to the match as a whole, fans will be hoping that the Elimination Chamber will return in 2018 as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Elimination Chamber takes parts of some of the most popular gimmick matches in the WWE and rolls them all into one. The match didn’t take place in 2016, but with this brand new chamber being constructed, we can only hope that it will become a regular feature in the WWE calendar once again.

The match gives WWE the perfect opportunity to throw six men into one massive match. It can be used to build up new stars, as we saw with Baron Corbin, or to give a new champion the perfect way of beating several big stars in one night, as we saw this year with Bray Wyatt.

WWE needs to make sure that they keep the Elimination Chamber in the pay-per-view rotation in the coming years.

