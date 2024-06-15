WWE potentially spoiled Clash at the Castle title match result beforehand

WWE hosted a largely successful Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, this weekend. Unfortunately, it was not without its flaws. One of the matches that was affected for multiple reasons was the Women's Tag Team Championship contest.

There were several ugly botches during the bout. Nevertheless, the closing moments were supposed to give viewers a surprise, and the fans in attendance would have something to be happy about. The hometown heroes, the Unholy Union, walked away with the gold.

The title switch, though, was teased beforehand, during the opening "I Quit" Match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare's television graphics were botched, which suggested the title change later during the Women's Tag Team Championship bout.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn shocked the world when the latter pinned Shayna Baszler to pick up the win for her team. Jade Cargill was about to finish the match but Dawn tackled her with a German Suplex, followed by a cover on The Submission Magician.

The upset is obviously significant for the careers of the young stars. It was also the sole win for the Scottish talents participating in the premium live event, as fellow country mates Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre failed to become WWE Women's Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, respectively.