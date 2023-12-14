WWE power couple shares heartwarming photo of their son after RAW

One of the top wrestling power couples wrestled on WWE RAW this past Monday. They then shared a heartwarming photo of their son following the show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae started their romance on the independent circuit and even had their first date at Subway. They got engaged in January 2016 after dating for a while. They married eight months later at Disneyland and welcomed their son Quill on February 17, 2022.

The Garganos were in action last Monday, with Johnny Wrestling teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz to defeat Imperium. LeRae, on the other hand, teamed up with Indi Hartwell but lost to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Despite the mixed results on WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano shared a family picture on Instagram after the show. It was a homecoming for Gargano, who was born and raised in Cleveland:

"Someone stayed up for both Mommy and Daddy's matches on Monday night," Gargano wrote.

Johnny Gargano shared this on his Instagram stories.

Johnny Gargano's homecoming also included a trip at the FirstEnergy Stadium, wherein he fired up the crowd before the Cleveland Browns' 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Several WWE stars appear in NFL games over the weekend

In addition to Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, and Bill Goldberg were present in a couple of NFL games over the weekend. Corbin posted a selfie with Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Goldberg fired up the Atlanta crowd before the Falcons took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. The Hall of Famer hit a spear on a man wearing a Buccaneers jersey.

Some fans might have noticed that WWE has been promoting NFL-inspired championship belts on television. It's because the two companies have signed a multiyear deal to produce the legacy championship belts.

Which WWE superstar would you like to see fire up an NFL stadium next?