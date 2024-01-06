WWE does not prioritize tag team wrestling for one simple reason, according to Scott Steiner (Exclusive)

Scott Steiner believes finances play a role in WWE's failure to consistently tell compelling tag team storylines.

In 2023, Triple H booked Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos in the first tag title main event in WrestleMania history. During WWE's previous creative era, Vince McMahon was often accused of treating tag team wrestling as an afterthought.

Steiner was part of a legendary tag team alongside his brother Rick in WCW and WWE. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why singles stars take priority over duos:

"Besides The Usos, they really don't pay attention to tag teams that much because it's economically better [to focus on singles stars]," Steiner said. "You're paying four guys to be in a match, so that was a great thing when I went singles, it was one of the reasons why. You get paid more, you know." [6:04 – 6:26]

Were Rick and Scott Steiner too aggressive?

The Steiner Brothers were widely viewed as one of the most physical tag teams in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to Scott Steiner, he and Rick simply did their job and never intentionally tried to hurt their opponents:

"No, we were just throwing guys around. They couldn't do nothing about us. We didn't hurt anybody. Well, a couple of enhancement guys, but they couldn't walk and chew gum, so it wasn't my fault." [0:33 – 0:49]

Steiner also spoke about the respect he has for fellow WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Road Warriors.

