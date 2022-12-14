WWE producer claims Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his father influenced his early career

Former WWE Superstar and long-time producer Sylvain Grenier opened up about his relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his father, Rocky Johnson.

Sylvain Grenier has long been associated with the Johnson family, dating back to the 1990s. The members had affected his career from the very beginning.

Grenier was a La Résistance member, where he won the WWE Tag Team Championship once with Rene Dupree and three times with Rob Conway. Two years ago, he re-signed with the company as a backstage producer.

While appearing on the Culture State podcast, the four-time WWE Tag Team Champion discussed his training with the Johnsons, including how they became like a family.

"[Rocky Johnson] gave me tips; he gave me shoes, clothes. At the time, [The Rock] was sponsored by Nike, and we had the same shoe size, so my first pair of boots was from The Rock," Grenier mentioned. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Me and the champ holding the iconic WWF title (cool scratch logo).

He was and will always be “the man”.

We had some classic matches, especially the ones NOT on TV

#EyebrowsAndTattoos @undertaker twitter.com/90sWWE/status/… 90s WWE @90sWWE 🏻 @TheRock @undertaker Legends Legends 🙌🏻 @TheRock @undertaker https://t.co/p17EhwWqKb One of my fav pics.Me and the champ holding the iconic WWF title (cool scratch logo).He was and will always be “the man”.We had some classic matches, especially the ones NOT on TV One of my fav pics.Me and the champ holding the iconic WWF title (cool scratch logo). He was and will always be “the man”. We had some classic matches, especially the ones NOT on TV 😈#EyebrowsAndTattoos @undertaker twitter.com/90sWWE/status/…

Sylvain Grenier heaped praise on The Rock's father for being an entertainer

Moreover, during the same interview, the WWE producer revealed that every Thursday after practice, he would go to Rocky Johnson's house and cook while watching The Rock on SmackDown.

Later, Sylvain Grenier was asked about his bond with the late WWE Hall of Famer. The WWE producer left no stone unturned in cherishing Rocky Johnson and his greatness!

"[He] was really over the top. But he had a big heart, and he was generous. Rocky was an entertainer before it was entertainment," Grenier added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Rocky Johnson was initially uninterested but eventually gave in and trained his son when he switched from football to professional wrestling. He approached Pat Patterson, a long-time WWE employee, and introduced his son to him.

Patterson recommended third-generation talent to Vince McMahon, citing his potential to become the greatest sports entertainer. The rest, as they say, is history.

What do you think of Johnson's family legacy in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

