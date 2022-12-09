WWE producer Jamie Noble reveals his 'unique' pet ahead of his return

Former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble is set to return to the ring for one last dance. Ahead of his massive in-ring return, Jamie Noble revealed that he is a guardian to a unique pet: a raccoon.

Jamie Noble is a WWE producer who previously worked as a professional wrestler for several promotions. He has wrestled in WCW, WWE, NJPW, and Ring of Honor. Noble is a former cruiserweight champion and an ROH World Champion, with the latter being his most notable accomplishment in the industry.

During a recent WWE Digital Exclusive interview with announcer Byron Saxton, the host wanted to clear the air about the raccoon Noble adopted in May. The former world champion's face lit up when he heard the question and said everyone loves the raccoon.

"I had some raccoons in my attic, and we went up there to see what was going on. It was a mom, and it had some little babies, and I accidentally chased it out, I guess, where I got up there fooling around. And the mom left, and it left one of the little pups behind, and the next thing I know, it's there. So we adopted it. And now I got a baby raccoon. He's a handful, it's a mess. Everybody loves the raccoon," Noble mentioned. [0:39 - 1:10]

Jamie Noble recently announced his in-ring return

Since facing Seth Rollins in a two-on-one Handicap match with Joey Mercury in 2015, the WWE producer hasn't wrestled a match.

His wrestling career was cut short in 2009 due to a severe back injury after being powerbombed through a table by Sheamus. This and other minor injuries led to his retirement announcement that year.

Jamie Noble took to Instagram last month to announce his last return to the ring in WWE.

"It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I'm going to have one more opportunity in front of my people, my state, my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner, or I will go out on my shield, giving the best performance I can give. All the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you, and God bless WV!!" Noble wrote.

Check out the full post below:

The former ROH World Champion will perform on December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, as part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour.

