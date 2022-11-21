Why did Jamie Noble retire from in-ring competition?

It was recently announced that Jamie Noble is set for an in-ring return for the first time since 2015. He has competed in various promotions in the past like WCW, NJPW, ROH, and eventually WWE. Still, some fans might remember him as one-half of the J&J security and even a producer of the promotion.

Noble's first run with the company began in 2001 before his exit in 2004. He returned to the promotion the following year and was put in different roles. He mostly performed as a singles competitor, but all of this came to a halt in 2009.

On the November 2, 2009, episode of RAW, Jamie was in a match against Sheamus when he sustained a severe back injury after being powerbombed to the concrete floor.

A few days later, Noble revealed that he was going to retire after the injury he sustained from Sheamus and cited the other ones he had received in the past. He also said that the decision to retire stemmed from thinking about his family.

"Luckily, the doctors tell me I'm going to recover again. But I'm laying here thinkin' about how great my life is with my wife and my son. I'm thinkin', how many more times am I gonna be lucky enough to walk out of the hospital on my own? I'm thinkin' it might be time to hang up my tights and boots."

Still, it's fortunate that the veteran will finally get the chance to end things his way. On December 11, he will be part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour event in Charleston, West Virginia.

Top WWE Superstar hints at a match against Jamie Noble

The 45-year-old may have spent most of his time backstage helping with the matches, but one role that will definitely be unforgettable was his time as part of J&J Security with Joey Mercury. They aligned themselves with The Authority and guarded Seth Rollins.

Although the security duo disbanded after an encounter with Brock Lesnar, it looks like his relationship with his former client hasn't faded. After Jamie Noble announced his return, Rollins hinted that the J&J Security member might answer his United States Championship open challenge.

