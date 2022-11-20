Seth Rollins teases a WWE US Championship match against his former stablemate

Seth Rollins has teased a potential match between himself and Jamie Noble. The two men previously worked together as part of The Authority faction.

During Rollins' run as The Authority's golden boy, Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury were the personal security guards of the former WWE Champion. They were known as J&J Security.

Noble recently took to Instagram to confirm that on December 11th that he will compete in his final match. In response, Rollins asked if his former stablemate was going to step up and challenge him for the US Championship in an Open Challenge.

Check out a screengrab of Rollins calling out Noble:

Rollins won the US Championship a few weeks ago by beating Bobby Lashley. Since winning the Title, he has successfully defended it since against opponents including former Champion Matt Riddle.

In one of his recent Title defenses, Rollins beat Austin Theory, who surprisingly tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the US Champion.

Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in ending Seth Rollins' US Title run

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre claimed that he would gladly end Seth Rollins' US Championship run.

He briefly discussed his history with Rollins, claiming that the two always had phenomenal chemistry inside the ring. The former WWE Champion added that he is yet to face the current version of Rollins but would like to change that soon. McIntyre said:

"Yeah, for sure. With Seth, we have such great history, phenomenal chemistry together. I've never faced this current version of Seth Rollins, which is very, very interesting. If he keeps wearing those stupid suits, I'll be ripping them off him every single week. But I've never been US Champion, so that's something that I'd love to achieve."

Rollins is currently not scheduled to defend his title at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if Triple H books the US Champion on the show or not.

