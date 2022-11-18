Seth Rollins' former rival wants to end the WWE RAW star's US title reign (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' latest WWE United States Championship reign will not last long if Drew McIntyre has his way.

On October 10, Rollins won the title for the second time after defeating Bobby Lashley on RAW. McIntyre previously feuded with The Visionary between 2018 and 2020. Although the Scotsman is currently a SmackDown star, it is not impossible for him to switch brands and challenge for the RAW-exclusive US title.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, McIntyre confirmed that he is keen on capturing the title for the first time:

"Yeah, for sure. With Seth, we have such great history, phenomenal chemistry together. I've never faced this current version of Seth Rollins, which is very, very interesting. If he keeps wearing those stupid suits, I'll be ripping them off him every single week. But I've never been US Champion, so that's something that I'd love to achieve." [5:36 – 5:54]

Seth Rollins is not the only WWE opponent in Drew McIntyre's sights

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has defended his title against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura in recent months. Drew McIntyre is one of SmackDown's top babyfaces, but he is yet to face the villainous Austrian in a one-on-one match.

If a title bout against Seth Rollins fails to materialize, The Scottish Warrior would happily challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship:

"At the same time Gunther is somebody, we've been in the ring briefly together, I've seen what he has done with Sheamus, the physicality of the matches, and I've heard the fans calling for that match, and he has made the Intercontinental title more important, which is very impressive considering he's a fairly new superstar, so I'd like to get in there, mix it up with him, see how physical we can get, and give the fans a show," McIntyre added. [5:55 – 6:18]

The 37-year-old previously held the Intercontinental Championship for 161 days between December 2009 and May 2010.

