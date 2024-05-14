WWE promoting Gunther's "great fake wrestling match" instead of giving him heel heat; feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther and Jey Uso are set to collide in the King of the Ring tournament semi-finals next week. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the two stars confronting each other at the end of RAW.

Jey was in a hellacious battle against Ilja Dragunov in the main event of RAW this week. After weathering the initial onslaught from Dragunov, the former Bloodline member caught his opponent with a Spear followed by the Uso Splash for the win.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE didn't book the RIng General to get heat with the fans. He felt that the staredown between him and Jey Uso was not compelling enough for fans to tune in next week to watch their encounter. He felt Gunther should have attacked the babyface so that fans want to see the heel get his comeuppance on RAW next week.

"Gunther comes down to the ring and instead of getting heel heat to make you look forward to and anticipate the match next week, you get a staredown. So what are they selling bro? They're selling the great fake wrestling match we're gonna have next week between Gunther and Jey Uso. That's what it is bro. All they're selling is the match." [2:55 onwards]

Earlier in the night, The Ring General defeated Kofi Kingston in the quarterfinals of the tournament to advance to the next round.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the finalist from the red brand when these two stars meet on RAW next week.

