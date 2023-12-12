WWE provides update on Sami Zayn's injury on RAW

WWE provided an update regarding Sami Zayn's medical status during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the aftermath of the match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, the former launched a backstage assault on his opponent and targeted his already injured knee. Zayn was clearly in pain as he was immediately rushed to the trainer's room.

During this week's show, McIntyre extended an apology to Sami Zayn but emphasized that it was a consequence of the latter's frequent verbal attacks and boundary crossing by mentioning McIntyre's family.

WWE later issued an update on the former Intercontinental Champion's injury. The commentary team confirmed that he had sustained a partially torn meniscus and, hence, will be out of action.

Although uncertain, it was previously reported that last week's angle on RAW was done to write off Zayn for a short time, as he had asked for some time off.

As the Premium Live Event 'Royal Rumble' approaches in just a few weeks, fans are eager to know when the former Tag Team Champion will return to action.

