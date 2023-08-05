WWE provides worrying injury update during SmackDown

WWE has been hit with a wave of injuries, with multiple top stars on the shelf after recent weeks. This Friday, during SmackDown, the promotion provided an update on a star who had suffered an injury last week.

The referee abruptly stopped Rey Mysterio's match last week due to an injury he appeared to have sustained. He was in the middle of competing with Santos Escobar to determine the next United States Title contender.

While it was initially thought to be a work, it was later discovered that Mysterio had been injured. The original plan for the night had been for Escobar to win clean. Mysterio's injury threw a spanner into the works there, with WWE worried that he had suffered a concussion.

Now, according to what Michael Cole said during SmackDown, Mysterio had suffered severe whiplash last week during the match with Escobar. He was checked by doctors, and while he was still recovering, it was day-to-day.

The fact that he didn't say that Mysterio was cleared to return was certainly worrying, with fans hoping that he gets back to the ring soon. It remains to be seen if he can go to WWE NXT next week, as promised.

