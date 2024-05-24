WWE cannot put any "stock" in CM Punk, veteran explains (Exclusive)

CM Punk is one of the most popular names in WWE today, despite being out of in-ring action. However, a veteran thinks there is no point in pushing him at this point in his career.

The Second City Saint's return at Survivor Series 2023 led to much speculation about his upcoming run, with many expecting a championship win sometime soon. However, his injury has led him to take more roles outside the squared circle. This, unfortunately, is only the latest in a string of injuries that started since his return to pro wrestling in AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that the injury-prone nature of CM Punk is a big factor in why he should not be given a major push.

"I mean, bro, I just, god I just feel like with him, everytime he steps in a ring he gets hurt," said Russo. [3:46 onwards]

Vince Russo further brought up Punk's injury history and added that at this stage of his career, it just didn't make sense for the company to put any stock in The Straight Edge Superstar.

"Man I just, I don't know how at this stage in the game you could put any stock in that guy with his injury history. I don't know bro, I just don't know," Russo wondered. [5:00 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks CM Punk's age is a major factor in his injury-prone nature

According to Vince Russo, Punk being 45 years old, is already past his prime when it comes to in-ring capabilities.

On the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that at his age Punk would find it difficult to stay away from injury, especially with his already prone nature towards it. Russo clarified he had nothing against anyone and was only talking about how nature works.

"Bro listen, mother nature. The older these guys get, the more risk for injury man. It's like that's what I am saying. My god you're really rolling the dice there. I don't have nothing against... I am talking strictly mother nature, I got nothing against the guy. 45 bro, like phew," said Russo. [6:40 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for CM Punk in WWE.

