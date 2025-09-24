WWE quietly confirms huge star has signed with the company

WWE has subtly confirmed that a major performer is now part of its roster, following months of speculation about their future. On the latest edition of NXT, former TNA Champion Joe Hendry was shown as a member of NXT's locker room, which is a clear indication of him having finally joined the global juggernaut.Hendry's appearances have become frequent on NXT over the past weeks and months, so much so that fans are wondering if he has already struck a deal with WWE. A report also highlighted how the 37-year-old star was bound to become a full-time presence in the Stamford-based promotion by early 2026.Another hint at Joe Hendry's current association came a few hours ago when the company posted a clip of NXT's locker room, which featured him, among others. While not a direct announcement from Triple H or Shawn Michaels, it's safe to say this would only further solidify the belief that Hendry is already under the global juggernaut's umbrella.Check out the clip, where Hendry appears right at the beginning.Joe Hendry comments on facing WWE legend Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41Out of all his appearances, it's safe to say the most buzzworthy one was at WrestleMania 41, where Joe Hendry came out in front of a roaring crowd to face Randy Orton.A few months ago, in a chat with Sportskeeda, Hendry looked back fondly at the moment and recalled that he was proud to be representing TNA and its World Championship at The Grandest Stages of Them All.&quot;It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yeah, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA, and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecedented situation.&quot; Even though the Mania match was more of a squash, Hendry earned plaudits and may have likely influenced WWE to make him a regular in the company.