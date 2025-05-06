  • home icon
WWE seemingly quietly takes major championship off RAW star

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 06, 2025 05:18 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The go-home episode of RAW before Backlash left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. The company doesn't seem to be acknowledging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan took a leave of absence to film for her upcoming movie 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.' Her sudden absence has raised concerns about the future of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE isn't planning to take the titles away from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez despite much speculation. However, the championships won't be defended on television until the Miracle Kid returns.

Last night on RAW, some eagle-eyed fans caught Rodriguez not carrying her Women's Tag Team Championship belt.

Triple H appears to have taken the titles off Morgan and Rodriguez for the time being.

There's no official word on when Morgan will return, but she is not expected to be out for too long. If that's true, fans may see her come back in time for the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7.

Morgan was the glue holding Judgment Day together. In her absence, tension continues to mount between Dominik and Balor.

Dirty Dom is all set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash. Will the Irishman cost Dom his title? Only time will tell.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
