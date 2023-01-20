WWE RAW 30 ticket sales following The Undertaker and other WWE Hall of Famers' announcement disclosed

The company officially unveiled the historic WWE RAW 30 celebration, which will feature a slew of Hall of Famers. The list includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Ron Simmons, The Bella Twins, and Teddy Long.

The Usos on the previous episode of SmackDown also announced that RAW is XXX will feature Roman Reigns' acknowledgment ceremony.

Since the 30th anniversary of the red brand will showcase many legends, the ticket sale has been boosted, and the upcoming WWE RAW is almost sold out.

According to WrestleTix, RAW Is XXX has sold 13,034 tickets out of a total capacity of 13,670. They only have 636 tickets left to sell, so the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is nearly sold out.

Check out the the red brand ticket statistics below:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA



Available Tickets => 636

Current Setup/Capacity => 13,670

Tickets Distributed => 13,034



A bunch of seats re-emerged in the upper decks (mostly aisle seats).

Matches announced for WWE RAW's 30th anniversary

WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, the following Monday for RAW's 30th anniversary. The company is going above and beyond to ensure the show's success, and ticket sales reflect this.

It was revealed that a legend from every generation of the Anoa'i family would be in attendance. Due to this, it remains to be seen how The Bloodline acknowledgment ceremony will play out on RAW the following Monday.

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble is pulling out all the stops.

See the updated lineup below!

WWE United States Title Match:

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match:

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

RAW Tag Team Title Match:

The Usos vs. The Judgment Day

The Bloodline's "acknowledgment" ceremony for Roman Reigns

WWE legends will appear

WWE is constantly striving to provide fans with memorable experiences consistently. With Triple H at the helm of the Creative team, the company has undergone several changes, resulting in an increase in event ticket sales.

It will be fascinating to see what happens during the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, especially with so many Hall of Famers at the reception.

