WWE RAW: April 12 episode viewership and ratings revealed with the fallout from WrestleMania 

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania every year is always appointment viewing. It's arguably the biggest edition of WWE's flagship show each year. So, how did it do in the viewership and ratings last night?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 2.026 million viewers, which is way up from last week's 1.701 million. With so many eyes on last night's show, it would have been in Vince McMahon's best interest to put on a better show.

WWE RAW broke the trend of not hitting the two million viewer range in any hour of the show. But it did see the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the course of the evening.

WWE started the show with 2.125 million. It dropped to 2.091 million in hour two and bottomed out to 1.862 million by the end of the evening. Even with the fallout to WrestleMania, the show WWE put on last night couldn't keep up viewership throughout the course of the broadcast.

WWE RAW claims the top three spots on cable again for Monday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a big rise from last week from 0.52 to 0.68. The demo certainly tuned in for the fallout of WrestleMania, but did they enjoy what they saw? Will they be back next week? Only time will tell.

With the fallout from WrestleMania, the 18-49 demo fluctuated every hour of WWE RAW last night. It started with 0.69 in hour one and rose to 0.71 in hour two, before dropping to 0.65 in hour three.

It's pretty evident that the WWE Universe wasn't excited about the triple threat main event last night, which caused a chunk of the audience to tune out.

For the third week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday. That's incredibly impressive, regardless of how you felt about the show this week.

WWE RAW opened last night with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley taking on Riddle in a non-title match.

WWE RAW closed with a triple threat match between Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton to determine Lashley's next challenger at WrestleMania Backlash.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.