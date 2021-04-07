WWE RAW: April 5 episode viewership and ratings revealed with King Corbin in the main event

WWE RAW didn't deliver a strong episode last night heading into WrestleMania this weekend.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.701 million viewers, which is identical to last week's numbers. That can't be what Vince McMahon was hoping for with WrestleMania happening this weekend.

RAW continued to suffer the trend of not hitting the two million viewer range in any hour of the show this week, losing viewers throughout the course of the evening.

WWE started the show with 1.759 million, before viewership dropped to 1.723 million in hour two and bottomed out to 1.622 million by the end of the evening.

With WrestleMania still not being sold out this weekend and the dwindling interest throughout the show, this doesn't exactly paint an exciting picture for WWE's biggest show of the year this weekend.

WWE RAW takes the top three spots on cable on Monday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a drop from last week's 0.56 to 0.52. While they managed to keep the viewership even, the demo, arguably more important, saw a drop. Going into WrestleMania, no one in WWE should be happy about that.

Unlike the last few weeks, the 18-49 demo decreased in every hour of WWE RAW last night, starting with 0.54 in hour one, 0.51 in hour number two, and dropping again to 0.50 in hour number three.

It's pretty evident that the WWE Universe had no desire to watch Drew McIntyre have a competitive match with King Corbin in the main event of RAW.

For the second week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday. This is incredibly impressive, regardless of the demo being down this week.

WWE RAW opened last night with Drew McIntyre cutting a passionate promo regarding his WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania on Sunday. The main event saw McIntyre defeat SmackDown's King Corbin in a very long match.

