WWE RAW: August 23 episode viewership and ratings revealed featuring the fallout from SummerSlam

WWE had a massive pay-per-view on Saturday night with SummerSlam, and the fallout from that event brought much attention back to the company's flagship show, WWE RAW.

The fallout from SummerSlam drew a lot of attention to WWE RAW this week. According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 2.067 million viewers, up from last week's 1.857 million. These are numbers the company should be pleased with.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership fluctuate every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 2.094 million, rose to 2.152 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.956 million by the end of the evening. This is the first episode of WWE RAW in a very long time where an hour rose above two million viewers. Hopefully, WWE can keep this momentum going forward.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 2,067,000 viewers on average, the most since the January 4 “Legends Night” episode.



826,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (0.64 rating), the highest since the April 12 post-Wrestlemania episode.



Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week from 0.55 to 0.64. With both the demo and viewership up this week, WWE should feel like SummerSlam was a success for them.

Last week, WWE took the top three spots on cable for Monday, which is pretty much as good as you can get. This week, WWE RAW took the second, third, and fourth spots on cable, only being trumped by NFL pre-season football. It's something WWE will have to get used to as the new NFL season kicks off in a couple of weeks.

This week's episode of WWE RAW opened with a confrontation between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and newly crowned United States Champion Damian Priest. This led to a quick singles match between them before turning into a tag match with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus getting involved.

The show's main event saw a rematch from last week with Riddle taking on AJ Styles with both Randy Orton and Omos at ringside.

