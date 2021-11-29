WWE RAW confirms Seth Rollins' rematch against Finn Balor

WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will lock horns in a singles match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins and Balor were scheduled to compete in a match last week. The WWE Universe was excited to see two former world champions collide inside the ring. However, Seth Rollins had other plans in mind. He launched a vicious attack on his opponent even before the match could start.

Balor was halfway through his entrance when he fell victim to Seth Rollins' evil plan of action. The two superstars engaged in a brutal brawl at ringside and relied on creative offenses to hurt each other. Rollins eventually got the upper hand when he hit Balor with two Stomps. In the end, WWE officials had to rush to the ring to keep Rollins from causing more damage.

Unfortunately, a fan attacked Seth Rollins when he was heading backstage. The Architect managed to put the attacker in a guillotine before WWE security personnel stepped in. Rollins was bleeding after the confrontation but still smiled and remained in character.

Balor will now have the opportunity to avenge the beatdown from last week. He recently faced Kevin Owens in a match but could not pick up a victory. This can be Finn Balor's chance to make a strong statement of intent against Seth Rollins, who is a dominant part of the WWE Championship scene on the red brand.

Why did the "fan" attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

WWE viewers were shocked to see a fan in attendance jump the rails and attack Seth Rollins on live television. He was quickly removed from the arena and handed over to NYPD. The 24-year-old man was later identified as Elisah Spencer.

The latest reports claim that the man attacked Seth Rollins because he was being catfished online by someone posing as the WWE Superstar. He seemingly lost hundreds of dollars and believed that Rollins was responsible for his financial loss.

Seth Rollins later addressed the encounter and admitted it was a scary situation. He said that it took him some time to fully understand what was happening, and he is glad that no serious injury was caused. Rollins hoped the man in question would be banned from future WWE events and shows for security reasons.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments section below.

