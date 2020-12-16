Last night saw the final edition of Monday Night RAW before WWE TLC, with ratings as of late looking steady for the red brand. However, the company saw big drops in both their viewership and ratings numbers this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.526 million viewers, way down from last week's 1.736 million. Last week's small drop wasn't anything to be concerned about, however, might be enough of a cause for concern.

WWE RAW, once again, lost a considerable amount of viewers between hours one and three. WWE started the show with 1.627 million, but had 1.441 million by the end of the evening.

RAW: 1.52 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 15, 2020

Two of the three hours of WWE Monday Night RAW ranked in the top 10 on cable last night

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a big decrease this week with a 0.41, way down from last week's 0.51. It's a number that will probably concern WWE a lot more than the actual viewership numbers.

The 18-49 demo also decreased throughout the evening, starting with 0.44 and ending with a 0.38. Any way you slice it, these are not the numbers that the company wants to see going into TLC on Sunday.

It's not all doom and gloom though. Even being up against a great game last night for ESPN NFL's Monday Night Football, two out of three hours of WWE RAW were in the top 10 spots of Cables top 150.

This was the all-time record low number for RAW. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 15, 2020

Last night's edition of WWE RAW was headlined by an "Ascension Ceremony" between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles for their WWE title match at TLC. Randy Orton played hide and seek with Bray Wyatt, while Sheamus had a fantastic match to kick off the show with Styles.

