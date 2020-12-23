WWE RAW: Dec. 21 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Charlotte Flair returns to Monday nights

After last week's record-low numbers, there was a lot of talk about WWE possibly changing up the formula to Monday Night RAW. Last night's show, which was a fallout episode from WWE TLC, felt like your standard edition of the company's flagship show.

The biggest thing coming out of it was the return of Charlotte Flair to weekly WWE programming, but did her return help the numbers? In a short answer, yes.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.691 million viewers, rising from last week's 1.526 million. After last week's numbers, this has to be viewed as a big sigh of relief in Stamford today as the company heads toward the Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW, however, once again, lost a good amount of viewers between hours one and three. WWE started the show with 1.841 million but had 1.531 million by the end of the evening.

RAW: 1.691 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 22, 2020

All three hours of WWE RAW placed in the top ten on cable for Monday evening

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a big increase this week with a 0.53, way up from last week's 0.41. It's a number that WWE should absolutely be thrilled about during the Holiday season.

The 18-49 demo actually went up and down throughout the evening, starting with 0.53 in hour one and rose to a 0.55 in hour number two, but saw a sizable drop in hour three ending with a 0.51. With all three hours dwarfing what WWE did last week, this has to be seen as a victory across the board.

While ESPN NFL's Monday Night Football placed number one on cable for the evening, two out of three hours of WWE RAW were in the top five spots of cable's top 150. Only hour three fell short, landing in the number six spot for the evening.

Advertisement

Last night's edition of WWE RAW was headlined by a six-man tag team Holiday Street Fight featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Sheamus. They faced off against AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison. It also featured the returns of both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to television.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? Did you enjoy it more than last week's show? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.