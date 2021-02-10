WWE RAW: Feb. 8 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Drew McIntyre in the main event

The WWE Universe spoke loud and clear last night. It has become exceedingly apparent that they have seen more than enough of Drew McIntyre facing Randy Orton on WWE RAW.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.715 million viewers, down from last week's 1.892 million. Seeing that it's WrestleMania season, the company is hoping to attract more viewers, not less.

This can't be a great sign for WWE when it comes to interest in the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Once again, WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the 2 million viewer range in any of its three hours. This week, the show continued its usual trend of losing viewers throughout the course of the show. WWE started the show with 1.821 million, but had 1.589 million by the end of the evening.

RAW IS HOLE: 1.715 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 9, 2021

All three hours of WWE RAW place in the top five of Cable on Monday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also decreased this week with a 0.49, way down from last week's 0.58. With a decrease in both viewership and demos this week, the company won't be happy with the numbers this afternoon.

The 18-49 demo also went down throughout the evening, starting with 0.54 in hour one, dropping to 0.48 in hour number two, and hour three ended with 0.44. This is certainly a trend WWE can't be thrilled about and must find a way to fix at the most crucial time of the year for the company.

Last week, WWE took the first, second, and third spots on cable for Monday, which is about as good as you can do. This week, WWE took the first, second, and fourth spots for Monday. It's still impressive regardless of the grand scheme of things.

The hour with the Nia vs. Lana tables match and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton did 1.589 million with zero competition. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 9, 2021

Last night's edition of WWE RAW opened with Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon revealing that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber. He will face Sheamus, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, and AJ Styles inside the structure.

The end of the show saw McIntyre face Orton yet again, which ended in a no-contest after interference from Sheamus.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match or segment on the show? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.