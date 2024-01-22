WWE RAW has first-time-ever match set; 39-year-old star sends a message

WWE Superstar Ivar has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Viking Raider has been a thorn in the side of Alpha Academy for some time now, but Tozawa shocked the world with a surprising upset victory over him last Monday. In a fit of rage, Ivar retaliated and took him out post-match. Chad Gable, the Master of the Alpha Academy, later promised to teach a lesson to Ivar during their match this Monday.

Ivar has now issued a message leading up to the highly anticipated WWE bout, highlighting that this will be his first-ever singles match against Gable.

"1st time ever singles match. Tomorrow Night, Monday Night Raw," Ivar wrote.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable spoke about Akira Tozawa's progress

Akira Tozawa has consistently taken center stage since aligning himself with The Alpha Academy, receiving valuable guidance from the mentorship of Chad Gable.

Master Gable recently commented on Tozawa's development, emphasizing that there's considerable room for improvement as he remains a junior cadet. However, he reassured everyone that he maintains continuous surveillance on the former Cruiserweight Champion around the clock to ensure that Tozawa kept learning.

"He [Akira Tozawa] has got a lot of work to do. He is still a junior cadet. I've got full-on, 24/7 surveillance on this guy and his training. So I can keep an eye on him at all times. The problem is every time I check the camera, I would turn it on, he is doing the freakin' Tozawa Shuffle, as it has come to be known. But he snaps out of it quick. He gets back to his training. So, he's learning," Gable said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Japanese star moving forward.

