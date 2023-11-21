WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce refuses demand during show

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will not let megastars fight on his watch, no matter what the fans and superstars want.

Tonight's RAW featured an in-ring showdown from the Men's WarGames participants. The main event of Saturday's WWE Survivor Series PLE will see Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn team with a mystery partner to fight Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, inside the two-ring WarGames structure. A Five-on-Four face-off took place on tonight's go-home RAW.

Pearce hit the ring to prevent a brawl right before Judgment Day, and Team Rhodes went at it. Despite fan chants in the arena and the two factions barely able to hold back, Pearce would not let them fight. Even the USA Network could not influence the RAW General Manager, but they took to Twitter to try.

"Let ‘em fight, @ScrapDaddyAP!! #WWERaw," the network wrote.

Pearce reiterated his stance on letting the teams brawl before WarGames as he responded to the USA Network's tweet with a GIF of Steve Carrell's "Michael Scott" character from The Office. The funny man can be seen shaking his head.

It was teased earlier on RAW that "an old friend" of Rhodes may be the mystery man at Survivor Series.

