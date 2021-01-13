WWE RAW: Jan. 11 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Triple H returns to the ring

Yesterday RAW was hit with a giant curveball as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was placed into quarantine. At the time of the announcement, the only things known about Monday Night RAW at that point were things that had to do with McIntyre. With the show going up against the College Football National Championship game they had to pivot and in doing so put Triple H in the main event of the show to try and hold the audience.

Unfortunately, for WWE the answer was no, as the show saw a decrease in viewership for all three hours of the show. According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.819 million viewers, down from last week's 2.128 million. After last week's numbers, this has to be seen as a disappointment for WWE due to putting Triple H in the main event of the evening not being enough for the company to draw a big number. But against the competition they were up against last night, it could have been so much worse.

WWE RAW, unlike last week, wasn't able to stay in the two million viewer range for all three hours. This week, they started with two million before losing a good amount of viewers through the rest of the show. WWE started the show with 2.024 million but had 1.632 million by the end of the evening.

RAW: 1.82 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 12, 2021

All three hours of WWE RAW finish in the top 20 on cable for Monday night

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a big decrease this week with a 0.53, down from last week's 0.68. The game between Alabama and Ohio State took a good chunk of the demo away from the company Monday night.

The 18-49 demo went down throughout the evening, starting with 0.62 in hour one and dropped to a 0.53 in hour number two, and hour three ended with a 0.51. Regardless of the drop, keeping all three hours above a .50 should be seen as a success for the company given what they were up against.

While ESPN took all five of the top spots on cable for the evening with the College Football Championship, all three hours of WWE RAW were in the top 20 spots of cable's top 150, Placing seventh, 12th, and 16th, respectively.

What did you think of last night's episode of WWE RAW? Did you enjoy the street fight between Triple H and Randy Orton? How about Alexa Bliss blinding The Viper to end the show? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.