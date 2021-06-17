WWE RAW: June 14 episode viewership and ratings released as the women's division dominates the show

Monday was the final episode of WWE RAW before Hell in a Cell. Did WWE's go-home show receive increased attention from the fans

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.742 million viewers, up from last week's 1.640 million. This development marks two weeks in a row that WWE RAW has improved its ratings. This increase is especially noteworthy because the show has been competing against the NBA Playoffs.

No website has released the hourly numbers yet at this time, and Sportskeeda will provide them as soon as they are available.

This Sunday, WWE #HIAC streams live on @peacockTV in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! 🔥 https://t.co/5FPHTerjGJ — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021

WWE RAW improves demographic number for the second week in a row

WWE RAW logo

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week; the number climbed from 0.48 to 0.49. With both the demographic and viewership on the rise for the second week in a row, WWE must be pleased with this trend heading into Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

WWE RAW featurd five women's matches on the show. Eva Marie's return was a buzzworthy portion of the show, and her popularity might have encouraged some viewers to tune in.

The main event of the show started as a singles match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. This bout later turned into a six-man tag match that added The Viking Raiders, Omos, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to the matchup.

