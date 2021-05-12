WWE RAW: May 10 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a WrestleMania rematch

Last night was the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania Backlash and showcased two rematches from WrestleMania 37. So how did RAW do in the viewership this week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.817 million viewers, down from last week's 1.872 million. It seems that even featuring two rematches from WrestleMania 37 wasn't enough to increase viewership this week.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewers range in any hour of the show. Unlike in recent weeks, WWE lost viewership in every hour of RAW last night.

WWE started the show with 1.912 million. It dropped to 1.828 million in hour two and bottomed out to 1.710 million by the end of the evening. This probably isn't a good sign when it comes to overall interest in the RAW side of things for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

RAW: 1.817 million

18-49: 0.53 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 11, 2021

WWE RAW continues its demo dominance on Mondays

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW stayed even from last week with a 0.53. While this week's viewership declined, it maintained a steady demo which should be seen as a victory for the red brand.

Unlike the last couple of weeks, the 18-49 demo dropped in every hour of WWE RAW last night. It started with 0.55 in hour one, dropped to 0.54 in hour number two, and bottomed out to 0.51 for hour number three.

The positive coming out of this is that the demo in hour three this week was much better than last week's show which helped keep it steady.

For the seventh week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday. The streak continues. Despite the drop in viewership, WWE RAW continues to dominate cable television on Mondays, and it doesn't seem that it'll relinquish it anytime soon.

In an interesting WWE-related tidbit, even in the 11 PM timeslot, Miz and Mrs. took the fifth-best spot on cable for Monday.

WWE RAW opened last night with a six-woman tag that saw Asuka teaming up with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. They took on Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The show's main event was a rematch from WrestleMania 37, which saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley going one on one with Drew McIntyre.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite thing on the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.