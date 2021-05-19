WWE RAW: May 17 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a Bobby Lashley open challenge

WWE RAW this week saw fallout from WrestleMania Backlash. But did the WWE Universe enjoy the pay-per-view enough on Sunday to tune into the latest installment of the red brand?

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.732 million viewers, which is down from last week's number. Unfortunately, it seems the normal bump that WWE is used to seeing following a pay-per-view didn't happen this month.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewers range during any hour of the show. The viewership was fluctuating throughout the latest episode of the red brand.

WWE started the show with 1.790 million. It rose to 1.932 in hour two and bottomed out to 1.748 by the end of the evening. This indicated the WWE Universe wasn't too keen about who would answer Bobby Lashley's open challenge in the main event of the show.

WWE RAW's viewership and demo were both down this week

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a dip. The number went down from last week's 0.53 to 0.48 this time around.

With both the demo and viewership down this week following WrestleMania Backlash, this can't be something the company is happy about.

With Showbuzz Daily currently down, it is unknown what the hourly demo breakdown is for WWE RAW this week. We also don't know if the show kept its seven-week strong streak alive of claiming the top three spots on cable for Monday.

WWE RAW opened with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley celebrating his win at WrestleMania Backlash with MVP. The latter announced Lashley would issue an open challenge for the main event of RAW to anyone except Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

The final match of the night saw Lashley go one-on-one with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

What did you think about this week's episode of WWE RAW? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.