WWE RAW: May 24 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a bunch of rematches from last week

This week's edition of WWE RAW gave us a lot of rematches that we've seen in recent months. But did all of these rematches affect the viewership and demo?

According to PWInsider, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.621 million viewers, which is way down from last week's 1.823 million. With the return of fans to the arenas, the NBA Playoffs have really taken a massive chunk away from all pro wrestling audiences as of late.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewer range in any hour of the show. WWE's viewership dropped in every hour of RAW last night. WWE started the show with 1.661 million, dropped to 1.655 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.546 million by the end of the evening. While the NBA Playoffs obviously play a factor, it doesn't help that RAW repeatedly features the same matches every single week. After a while, it allows even the most diehard WWE fans to turn the channel to see what else is on television.

WWE RAW's viewership and demo both down this week

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.48 to 0.45. With both the demo and viewership down this week, this might be a usual occurrence throughout the duration of the NBA Playoffs.

With Showbuzz Daily still down, there is no information pertaining to the hourly demo numbers or where WWE RAW placed on cable for Monday.

WWE RAW opened this week with a promo from MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which led to a lengthy yet captivating match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston to determine Lashley's opponent at Hell in a Cell.

The main event of the show saw Natalya and Tamina once again defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE RAW? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.