WWE RAW: October 11 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Big E and Drew McIntyre try to co-exist

WWE RAW's viewership couldn't co-exist with last night's show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.582 million viewers, which is way down from last week's 1.856 million. It's evident that the one-two punch of both NFL football and the MLB playoffs was too much for WWE to overcome last night.

After last week's rise in viewership, this week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership fluctuate in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.588 million, rose to 1.641 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.516 million. These lower numbers will probably be the norm for wrestling shows across the board until the MLB postseason concludes.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,582,000 viewers and did a 0.42 demo rating with viewers aged 18 to 49Raw ranked #8 on the day among cable originals, according to Showbuzz Daily.📊 patreon.com/posts/57325200 WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,582,000 viewers and did a 0.42 demo rating with viewers aged 18 to 49Raw ranked #8 on the day among cable originals, according to Showbuzz Daily.📊 patreon.com/posts/57325200 https://t.co/T3Kd4L54pm

WWE RAW placed sixth, seventh, and eleventh on cable for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week, as it dropped from 0.52 to 0.42. With both the demo and viewership down this week, WWE will have to stay the course as it continues to face competition from other sports.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo fluctuated in every hour of WWE RAW Monday night. It started with 0.39 in hour one, increased to 0.44 in hour two, and dropped to 0.42 in hour three. The demo for hour three is actually higher than hour one, an outcome that defies the usual pattern where the viewership substantially drops in the third hour.

Last week, WWE took the sixth, seventh and eighth spots on cable for Monday, which was an improvement from the week before. This week, WWE RAW took the seventh, eighth, and eleventh spots on cable. ESPN's coverage of NFL football and the MLB Playoffs on TBS dominated the top 10 on cable for the day.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Against strong competition, this was likely the fifth-lowest total viewership for Raw ever. ("Likely" because we don't have P2+ equivalent info going all the way back to 1993.)Lowest ever was July 5 this year (1,472,000).Full report now up: patreon.com/posts/57325200 Against strong competition, this was likely the fifth-lowest total viewership for Raw ever. ("Likely" because we don't have P2+ equivalent info going all the way back to 1993.)Lowest ever was July 5 this year (1,472,000).Full report now up: patreon.com/posts/57325200 https://t.co/OlGvdcGiHH

WWE RAW opened up with a promo between WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre, which led to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos coming out and challenging them to a tag team match.

The main event featured this star-studded tag team match, as The Usos took on the pairing of Big E and Drew McIntyre to close the episode.

