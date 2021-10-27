WWE RAW: October 25 episode viewership and ratings revealed for the show's season premiere

The season premiere of WWE RAW once again turned into Monday Night Rollins, but did he bring the viewership back with him?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.658 million viewers, up from last week's 1.593 million. The lack of MLB playoffs on Monday certainly helped WWE's viewership increase compared to the previous week.

Unlike the last two weeks, this episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership decline in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.727 million, dropped to 1.6558 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.580 million by the end of the evening. Given the nature of the main event of WWE RAW last night, it's surprising that the show wasn't able to hold its audience throughout the show.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,658,000 viewers and did a 0.47 rating in P18-49.Raw is up 19% from last week in P18-49 when it registered likely the lowest viewership in the demo in the program’s history.📊More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57898488 WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,658,000 viewers and did a 0.47 rating in P18-49.Raw is up 19% from last week in P18-49 when it registered likely the lowest viewership in the demo in the program’s history.📊More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57898488 https://t.co/wqvPrpBrHy

WWE RAW placed sixth, seventh, and eighth in the rankings on cable for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week from 0.39 to 0.47. With viewership and demo both up, WWE should be pretty happy with their numbers against Monday Night Football last night.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo for WWE RAW went down every hour of the show, starting with 0.48 in hour one, dropping to 0.47 in hour two, and bottoming out with 0.46 in hour three. The last two weeks of RAW have seen hour one be the worst in terms of viewership and demo, but that flip-flopped this week. It seems the viewership patterns for the show are returning to normal.

Last week, WWE took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on cable for Monday, an improvement from the week before. This week, WWE RAW took the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on cable as ESPN's coverage of NFL football dominated most of the top 10 on cable for the day.

WWE RAW opened up this week with WWE Champion Big E being confronted by Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio as they all presented Big E their case as to why they deserve a shot at his title. This led to Sonya Deville making a fatal four-way ladder match to determine the number one contender to close the show.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

