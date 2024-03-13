WWE RAW personality sends a message after Jey Uso challenged Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania XL

A WWE RAW personality recently took to social media to send a message after Jey Uso's challenge to Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania XL. The name in question is backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond.

Since Jimmy betrayed Jey and the latter left The Bloodline, many fans wanted to see a match between the twin brothers at WWE WrestleMania XL. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Main Event Jey Uso finally challenged Jimmy to a brother vs. brother match at The Show of Shows this year. During his promo, the 38-year-old said it was a "me vs. me" match, which many people thought was a botch.

However, backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond recently took to X/Twitter to praise Jey Uso for this line because she believes The Yeet Master meant he wanted to achieve his own success outside The Bloodline.

"'Me vs. ME!' Nobody’s talking about that line but its THE line for me. This is a family feud, of course. But it’s also about Jey Uso achieving his own success and having his own identity, outside of his twin. And not being defined by the Bloodline. I love it. #WWERaw," Jackie Redmond shared.

Fans will be desperate to witness how Jimmy Uso responds to his twin brother's challenge.

Jey Uso said he was excited for promo battles with Jimmy Uso ahead of their potential WWE WrestleMania match

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, Jey Uso said that he was hopeful for a WWE WrestleMania match against his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Main Event Jey Uso also mentioned that he was excited about the promos during the build-up to their potential match.

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully, it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead-up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle," Jey Uso said.

Many fans believe Jey can soon become a world champion. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Yeet Master.

