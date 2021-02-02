WWE RAW Preview: Two title matches, Edge speaks, and more

Tonight on WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble fallout is upon us. What will happen tonight as the road to WrestleMania officially gets underway?

While not much is known about WWE RAW right now, what we do know is that Edge will appear live in the WWE ThunderDome to address his win last night in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Will we find out who The Rated R Superstar will challenge at WrestleMania tonight on WWE RAW? Tune in to find out.

Will a championship change hands tonight on WWE RAW?

There will also be two championship matches on tonight's RAW as The Hurt Business defend all of their gold across two different matches.

Last week, Riddle earned a shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE United States Championship by running "The Hurt Business Gauntlet" match. Will The Original Bro capture his first United States Championship tonight? Or will the CHO of The Hurt Business continue his winning ways? The WWE Universe will get their answers tonight on RAW.

The Lucha House Party will also be getting their shot at the RAW Tag Team Champions when they face off against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The two members of The Hurt Business haven't exactly been getting along very well as of late, so it will be up to MVP to steer the ship and lead his stablemates to a victory. If Benjamin and Alexander can't get along, the WWE Universe might see new RAW Tag Team Champions tonight.

The Miz has also announced that Bad Bunny will be a guest on his talk show, Miz TV. But after the stunt with Gillberg a few weeks ago, it's hard to take the A-Lister at his word that Bad Bunny will actually appear.

Advertisement

Are you excited for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. What match are you most looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.