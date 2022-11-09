WWE RAW ratings rise after Crown Jewel

The ratings for this week's episode of WWE RAW are in and it is good news for the red brand. Last night's edition of RAW aired live from Pennsylvania and featured the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel over the weekend.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, RAW received better ratings than last week's show in terms of total viewership and in the key 18-49-year-old demographic.

RAW brought in 1.593 million viewers last night and scored a 0.43 rating in the key demographic. Both numbers are up from last week's edition of the red brand, which garnered 1.5 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.36.

What happened on last night's WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans who didn't tune into WWE RAW last night happened to miss quite an eventful show.

The Usos and The New Day kicked off the show with a promo to hype up their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown. Matt Riddle interrupted and joined The New Day for a six-man tag team match against The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa planted the Original Bro with the Spinning Solo to pick up the victory for The Bloodline.

Former Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had a rough night on RAW. Baron Corbin easily defeated Cedric Alexander in a squash match and Shelton fell short to Austin Theory in a singles match.

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) found their solution to deal with Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Mia Yim made her return to the company and aligned with The OC in their storyline against the villainous faction.

Ezekiel's older brother Elias got demolished by Otis of Alpha Academy. Johnny Gargano revealed that he hired a private investigator to pose as a Hollywood agent in order to trick The Miz into admitting he was paying Dexter Lumis. It worked, but The A-lister wound up defeating Johnny Wrestling in a singles match anyway.

WWE announced the first WarGames match for Survivor Series. Nikki Cross will join Damage CTRL to face Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two mystery superstars at the premium live event. Damage CTRL and Cross will have to find one more partner as well before November 26th.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge that was going to be answered by Mustafa Ali, but Lashley attacked him backstage. Lashley accepted the challenge but opted to attack Seth before the match and put him through a table instead.

Austin Theory tried to cash in his MITB contract, but Lashley dragged the referee out of the ring after the 25-year-old hit A-Town Down. Seth capitalized on the chaos and hit Theory with the Stomp for a pinfall victory, retaining the United States Championship as Theory's Money in the Bank victory went to waste.

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins seem to be heading towards a big match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. It will be interesting to see how the card for the premium live event takes shape in the weeks ahead.

