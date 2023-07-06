WWE RAW ratings take a tumble after Triple H misses show

WWE Money in the Bank was one of the most successful Premium Live Events. The show featured some of the best matches, from Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship to Men's and Women's MITB match to The Bloodline Civil War.

However, the following episode of RAW took a slight dropoff in ratings. The red brand is one of WWE's most successful and longest-running shows. Some of the greatest names in the business are featured on the Monday Night episode, like Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes.

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of WWE RAW took a tumble in ratings. The report mentioned that the July 3 episode averaged 1.828 million viewers, with a small drop off as the segment progressed.

The report stated that this week's RAW episode drew a cable rating of 1.15 which is a huge drop from 1.71 and 1.80 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

There were some great matches on display in this week's WWE RAW edition. Natalya took on Rhea Ripley, and it seemed like The Queen of Harts would finally have an upper edge over The Eradicator. However, Ripley showed why she is the Women's World Champion.

The main event of the show featured Dominik Mysterio in a bout against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary won by disqualification as Damian Priest came into the ring and hit a chokeslam on the champion.

WWE's CCO Triple H was not present at this week's show. Instead, Bruce Prichard took his duties. You can read more about it here.

Next week's WWE RAW schedule

Huge matches have been announced for the July 10 episode of the red brand. Becky Lynch will take on Zoey Stark, and Ricochet will challenge Logan Paul, while Drew McIntyre will team up with Matt Riddle to face off against Imperium. The Miz will also go in a No Disqualification match against Tommaso Ciampa.

Drew McIntyre made a massive return to confront Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, their singles match hasn't been announced yet, but he will probably face off against The Ring General in a tag team match.

One more match that could potentially happen is between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, as the Beast showed up on the red brand for the first time after Night of Champions.

Fans want to see where the feud between the two superstars will be headed. Only time will tell if they're going to face each other next week on RAW.

