WWE veteran took over Triple H's role on RAW this week - Reports

A WWE veteran reportedly handled Triple H's responsibilities this past Monday night on RAW.

Monday's edition of the red brand was the first episode of RAW following WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London. The show took place in Baltimore, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was in action in the main event. He defeated Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day had a meltdown to close the show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Triple H was not present at this past Monday's edition of RAW. Sources informed Fightful that they didn't expect The Game to not be at the show and noted that he was in a great mood at Money in the Bank.

Fightful added that there was nothing to his absence and was a planned night off, but said that talent was not informed as to why he wasn't there. WWE veteran Bruce Prichard filled in for Triple H on RAW, as is usually when he misses a show. Vince McMahon was also not present for this week's RAW in Baltimore. Triple H is expected to return for SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York this Friday night.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Triple H was in a “great mood” at



- per Triple H was NOT backstage at #WWERaw this past Monday, instead the show was ran by Bruce Prichard.Triple H was in a “great mood” at #MITB and was “excited” for the success of the PLE. He is expected to return this Friday for #SmackDown - per @FightfulSelect Triple H was NOT backstage at #WWERaw this past Monday, instead the show was ran by Bruce Prichard.Triple H was in a “great mood” at #MITB and was “excited” for the success of the PLE. He is expected to return this Friday for #SmackDown.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/eCltmqZcCa

Triple H reveals WWE's merger with Endeavor has "slowed down the process" for NXT Europe

WWE has undergone many changes this year, with the biggest being its merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

The two companies formed a new entity called TKO Group Holdings, and it has caused a delay in the creation of NXT Europe. During the press conference following Money in the Bank 2023, Triple H disclosed that the merger has slowed things down, but the intent with NXT Europe remains the same:

"It's just slowed down the process, I think. At some point, end of last year, whatever it is, we said in 2023 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed at that moment in time, obviously, this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it's changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same," he said.

The road to SummerSlam 2023 is officially underway. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for wrestling fans at its next premium live event on August 5th in Detroit.

Which WWE RAW star do you think should challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes