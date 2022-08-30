Dexter Lumis appears to taunt former WWE Champion on RAW

Dexter Lumis has once again appeared to frighten The Miz on the latest Monday Night RAW.

Lumis made his return to the company when Triple H assumed creative control and has been lurking ever since. On last week's episode of RAW, he pulled The Miz out of his tag team match and dragged him off into the crowd. He then showed up on NXT to see his wife Indi Hartwell, and the two enjoyed a heartfelt reunion before Lumis was arrested.

On this week's show, it was revealed that the police had released Lumis, and he once again showed up in the crowd during a Miz match. As the A-Lister took on Lashley, he spotted Dexter standing in the audience. This caused the former WWE Champion to panic, costing him the match.

Miz was then seen leaving the arena before the end of the show, with Ciampa trying desperately to calm him down. As Miz drove off, Lumis was seen hidden in the dark in his back seat.

