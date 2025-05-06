  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE RAW's end exposed a major issue with Seth Rollins' new faction, notes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW's end exposed a major issue with Seth Rollins' new faction, notes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified May 06, 2025 10:17 GMT
Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker were visibly rattled! [Image via WWE
Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker were visibly rattled! [Image via WWE's YouTube channel]

It's clear as daylight that WWE's plan for the foreseeable future is for Seth Rollins' group to dominate RAW. However, the number of babyfaces is still high, and the issue was highlighted at the end of this week's episode.

Ad

Monday Night RAW was headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship clash between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins. As expected, Seth's new stablemate, Bron Breakker, got involved in the match that had a chaotic ending.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn hit the ring to support Jey Uso as Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker were forced to retreat as the episode went off the air.

Vince Russo wasn't too pleased by the show-closing visuals as he felt there should have been one more heel superstar along with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and one less babyface.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Russo stressed that the villains needed to get some heart from the crowd, but the babyfaces outnumbering the heels this week was counterproductive for Rollins' stable this early in their run.

The former WWE Head Writer explained:

"But again, I'm looking at this picture at the end. There are three baby faces and two heels. So, who is the underdog, bro? Seriously! Like, there should be three heels and two babyfaces, and the heels should be getting heat. But we've got three babies in the ring, and we've got the heels powdering out. Where is the heat in that?" [From 39:30 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Seth Rollins might need another star to join his faction, as the good guys got the better of him and his group on RAW. While reports might state the faction isn't expanding, the booking on RAW suggests otherwise and could be the seed for another member's introduction soon.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Lennard Surrao

Lennard Surrao

A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.

He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:

https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Lennard Surrao
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications