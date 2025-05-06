WWE RAW's end exposed a major issue with Seth Rollins' new faction, notes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

It's clear as daylight that WWE's plan for the foreseeable future is for Seth Rollins' group to dominate RAW. However, the number of babyfaces is still high, and the issue was highlighted at the end of this week's episode.

Monday Night RAW was headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship clash between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins. As expected, Seth's new stablemate, Bron Breakker, got involved in the match that had a chaotic ending.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn hit the ring to support Jey Uso as Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker were forced to retreat as the episode went off the air.

Vince Russo wasn't too pleased by the show-closing visuals as he felt there should have been one more heel superstar along with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and one less babyface.

Russo stressed that the villains needed to get some heart from the crowd, but the babyfaces outnumbering the heels this week was counterproductive for Rollins' stable this early in their run.

The former WWE Head Writer explained:

"But again, I'm looking at this picture at the end. There are three baby faces and two heels. So, who is the underdog, bro? Seriously! Like, there should be three heels and two babyfaces, and the heels should be getting heat. But we've got three babies in the ring, and we've got the heels powdering out. Where is the heat in that?" [From 39:30 onwards]

Seth Rollins might need another star to join his faction, as the good guys got the better of him and his group on RAW. While reports might state the faction isn't expanding, the booking on RAW suggests otherwise and could be the seed for another member's introduction soon.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

