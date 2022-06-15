WWE RAW ratings drop against NBA Finals for June 13 episode

The ratings for this week's WWE RAW are in and the red brand saw a decline in viewership.

The show was against stiff competition last night in game five of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, RAW garnered an average of 1.695 million viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 1.872 million viewers that tuned in last week to see the fallout from WWE Hell in a Cell. Despite the overall viewers being down, the show still ranked #1 among cable originals for the day in the key 18-49 demographic.

The ratings for WWE RAW fell throughout the show

WWE RAW received its highest ratings in the first hour of the program, and viewers started to go down as the NBA Finals game got underway.

The show kicked off with Paul Heyman as a guest on Miz TV. Riddle interrupted to hype up the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The final hour of the red brand saw the biggest decline in viewers, with United States Champion Theory and Bobby Lashley main-eventing the show with a "pose-down". RAW went off the air after Theory sprayed baby oil in Lashley's eyes and took a selfie to close the show.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Hourly breakdown. Tune out was stronger than usual.



Q2 to date average 8 to 10pm has been -12% for P2+ and -6% for P18-49. Hourly breakdown. Tune out was stronger than usual.Q2 to date average 8 to 10pm has been -12% for P2+ and -6% for P18-49. https://t.co/3fnjPLVuCW

Game six of the NBA Finals is on Thursday night and if there a game seven, it is scheduled for this Sunday. While the NBA Finals are coming to an end by the end of the week, the NHL Stanley Cup final starts this Wednesday, which could be bad news for AEW Dynamite.

But WWE won't get off the hook easily, either. Unfortunately, game three of the Stanley Cup final is scheduled to start at the exact same time as next week's RAW.

