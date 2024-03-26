WWE RAW to set new five-year record - Reports

WWE will present an important episode of RAW on The Road to WrestleMania XL tonight. New numbers have leaked for the show, confirming that this will be a record-breaking event for the company.

The red brand's episode will air live tonight from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. The biggest item announced as of this writing is a hometown appearance by the injured CM Punk. The build-up to WrestleMania 40 will continue on RAW as new matches are expected to be confirmed for the two-night mega event.

Tonight's episode is set to have the biggest red brand audience in almost five years, according to WrestleVotes. It was noted that RAW is on pace to officially sell out and top more than 15,000 fans in attendance.

The last RAW taping that was as strong was the post-WrestleMania 35 edition on April 8, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC. WWE drew 15,741 fans to attend that night.

WWE hypes must-see return for RAW tonight

WWE is now billing CM Punk's RAW appearance as a "must-see return" for tonight's show.

RAW will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago with the final build for next week's WrestleMania 40 go-home episode. The company is rumored to announce multiple 'Mania matches tonight.

Though Punk is still injured, The Second City Saint will appear live on tonight's show. The official segment preview teases a significant incident for the hometown star, and speculation is that he will continue the rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

"CM Punk is set to make a must-see return to the red brand when Monday Night Raw descends on the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago. The Best in the World will appear on Raw for the first time since revealing that he sustained an injury during the Royal Rumble Match and would be forced to miss WrestleMania XL. What will happen when the outspoken Second City Saint makes his return?," the company wrote.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full RAW coverage and all breaking WWE news.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

Ivar vs. Andrade

Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Poll : Who should CM Punk feud with when he's able to return? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion