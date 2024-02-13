WWE RAW star claims recent title win is his "boyhood dream"

A WWE RAW Superstar recently picked up a championship win, and now he's making a fitting declaration for WrestleMania Season.

Johnny Gargano defeated Shayna Baszler to become the new UpUpDownDown Champion this week. This is the title that Baszler just won at the UUDD Championship Holiday Tournament 2023.

The championship episode was hosted by UUDD's Xavier Woods, with Candice LeRae in Gargano's corner for support, while UpUpDownDown's LeftRightLeftRight Champion Tyler Breeze is in Baszler's corner. Woods chose the 1992 weapons-based arcade fighter Time Killers for the championship game.

Gargano took to X after the win and shared a GIF that shows him with the UUDD Championship belt. The DIY member jokingly captioned the GIF by saying his boyhood dream came true.

"THE BOYHOOD DREAM HAS COME TRUE! NEW @UpUpDwnDwn CHAMPION!" he wrote.

Gargano referred to how Shawn Michaels used "The Boyhood Dream" for his WrestleMania 12 campaign. The Heartbreak Kid defeated Bret Hart in the first-ever Iron Man match to capture the WWE Championship for the first time.

DIY plans to win WWE gold in 2024

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are currently chasing Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, along with several other tag teams. A fan on X recently reminded Ciampa how it's been 19 years since his first WWE appearance.

Ciampa was reminded of the 2005 matches just hours after defeating Balor on RAW. He marked the milestone on Instagram and looked ahead to a title win this year.

"What a way to celebrate 19 years! I always love visiting and wrestling in Portland. Amazing crowd. Amazing energy. [black heart emoji] 2024 - DIY - Tag Champs," he wrote.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeated DIY on Friday's SmackDown to determine the Elimination Chamber opponents for Judgment Day.

Now that British Strong Style vs. The Judgment Day is set for Elimination Chamber in Australia, DIY will have to wait a bit longer for a title shot. The next bout will be their second title shot, as Balor and Priest defeated Ciampa and Gargano on January 29 as the RAW opener in Tampa.

